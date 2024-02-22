Sourceless Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $163.13 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $163.13 million and approximately $1.46 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001400 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,584.86 or 1.00048076 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00169128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00776615 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $45.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

