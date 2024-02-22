Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $274.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

