SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,877 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $132,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,009,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $187.26. 960,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

