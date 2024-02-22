SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.39

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.39 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.11.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $874.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.54.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGLV. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

