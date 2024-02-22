Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $45.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 343.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,335 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $114,751,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $69,986,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,531,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

