Sprott Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Sprott has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years. Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Price Performance

SII opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $956.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprott

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sprott by 5,214.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.