Sprott (NYSE:SII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.
Sprott stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $38.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
