Sprott (NYSE:SII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

Sprott stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprott by 29.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sprott by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott by 15.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

