SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.37. SSR Mining shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 2,153,760 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSRM. CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 958.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 123,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 176,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,769,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,603,000 after purchasing an additional 83,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

