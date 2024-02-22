Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Shares Gap Down to $40.12

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.12, but opened at $36.20. Standard Motor Products shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 20,356 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMP. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMP

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $755.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $38,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.