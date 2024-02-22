Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $37.63

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.63, but opened at $36.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 514 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28,925.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10,141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

