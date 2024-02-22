Stifel Financial Corp Has $114.80 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $114,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.85. 674,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,473. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

