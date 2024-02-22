Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,307,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $109,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 1,022,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.52%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

