Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Prologis worth $152,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.16. 270,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,635. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

