Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 243,878 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,878 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $107,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,956 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,375. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

