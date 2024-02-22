Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of MetLife worth $123,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,762 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MET traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 365,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.