Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $144,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $60,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,728,000 after acquiring an additional 518,163 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

