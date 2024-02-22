Stifel Financial Corp Sells 150,595 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,595 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $98,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 732,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

