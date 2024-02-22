Stifel Financial Corp Sells 175,204 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,204 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.55% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $162,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.04. 1,505,192 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

