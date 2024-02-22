Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,145 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 4.69% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $99,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 263,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.94. 10,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,426. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

