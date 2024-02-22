Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,026 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of RTX worth $129,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX remained flat at $89.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 996,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,265. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

