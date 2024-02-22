Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $126,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

VO stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.64. 83,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,481. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $237.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

