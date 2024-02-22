Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Hold

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SUN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

NYSE:SUN opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.18% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

