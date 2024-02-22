StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

EIGR stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.