StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

KTCC opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.41. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

