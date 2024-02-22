StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28,925.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,141.42. The company has a market cap of $777.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

