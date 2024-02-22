StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TCON opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

