StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
