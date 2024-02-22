StockNews.com Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Shares of VRTX opened at $419.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.89 and a 200-day moving average of $378.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,529. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

