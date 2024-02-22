StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSE:COE opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
