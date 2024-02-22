StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

