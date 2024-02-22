StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.07. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 71.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

