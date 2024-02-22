StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at $211,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 81,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.