StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $155,442.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

