StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.
In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $155,442.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
