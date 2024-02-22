StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.01 on Monday. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $140,075.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth $2,921,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

