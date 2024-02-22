StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

