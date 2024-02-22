StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

