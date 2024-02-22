Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

SYK stock opened at $349.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.04. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $352.88.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

