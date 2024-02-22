Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $779.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $61.34.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

