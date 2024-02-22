Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

RGR stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,399,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

