Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.80

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 79248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
