Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.80

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 79248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

