Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.87. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 730,481 shares.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.
In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
