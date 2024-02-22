Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.87. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 730,481 shares.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

