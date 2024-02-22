Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.040-7.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.04-7.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 199,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,946. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 326.32%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

