Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

