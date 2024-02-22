Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

