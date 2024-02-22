Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGY

Insider Activity at Surge Energy

Surge Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGY opened at C$6.91 on Friday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$5.89 and a one year high of C$9.77. The company has a market cap of C$693.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.82.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.