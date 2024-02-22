sUSD (SUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.36 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $55.55 million and $5.36 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 55,719,411 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

