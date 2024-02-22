Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 51 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

NYSE HUM traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.73. The company had a trading volume of 344,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,404. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.73 and a 200 day moving average of $465.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

