Syntax Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 1,979,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,142. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.