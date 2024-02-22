Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,092,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of L stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,122. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

