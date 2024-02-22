T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.32. 139,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,973. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

