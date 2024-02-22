Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 115,489 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 86,990 call options.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.72. 10,433,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,509,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

